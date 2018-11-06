Surveillance Video Shows Bentonville Dealership Being Burglarized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Police in Bentonville are looking for two suspects caught on surveillance video burglarizing a car dealership.

The burglary happened about 3 a.m. on Oct. 28, according to Bentonville Police public information officer Sgt. Gene Page.

Two men broke through a glass door at McLarty Daniel Chrysler Dodge at 2201 SE Moberly Lane, Page said. The men took cash from inside the business and left the area with two stolen vehicles.

The vehicles are described as a black 2018 Dodge SRT Durango pickup and a dark gray 2018 Dodge SRT pickup.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the Bentonville Police Department at (479) 271-3170.