UAPD, FPD, FHS Address Rumors About Suspicious Activity & Possible Abduction Attempts

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Police Department is addressing social media comments on their Facebook page about suspicious activity and possible abductions in Fayetteville.

On Tuesday (Nov. 6), Fayetteville High School’s (FHS) Public Information Officer Alan Wilbourn sent a statement about the social media exchanges about suspicious activity on or near the University of Arkansas campus. “We have had no reports of any similar behaviors near FHS campus, but we wanted you to be aware of this, given our proximity to UA,” said Wilbourn

Over the weekend, The University of Arkansas Police Department (UAPD) increased its presence on campus after recent reports of suspicious activity online.

On Saturday (Nov. 4), UAPD sent out an alert to students that they are aware of social media exchanges regarding suspicious activity on and near the UA campus. No one has filed a report of criminal activity, and there are no reports of injuries. UAPD said it will be increasing its presence and patrols on campus following the stories online. They said most of the calls they’ve received regarding suspicious activity on campus relate to situations involving students walking alone.

UAPD is urging the entire campus community to call 911 if they witness any suspicious activity and/or a potential crime in progress.

To report suspicious activity or a possible crime after it has occurred, call or text UAPD at 479-575-2222.