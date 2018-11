× WATCH: Foggy Morning, Sunny Afternoon, Showers Tonight

A Dense Fog Advisory is out of the River Valley through the morning drive with visibility in some posts below 1/4 mile. The sun will return today with highs in the 60s before another round of showers late tonight. The weather will turn sharply colder for the next several days starting Wednesday  with a widespread freeze likely Saturday morning.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Highs today: