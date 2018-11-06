× Week Ten Of The FFN Ten: Playoffs, Here We Come

With the regular season wrapped up, there’s 130 teams that made the playoffs in Arkansas and a bunch more in Oklahoma. 35 teams from the #5NEWSFFN viewing area qualified for the postseason and have a shot to win a state title. Here’s what you need to know from week ten and looking ahead to the postseason. To view all playoff brackets and matchups, click here.

Five Takeaways From Week Ten

Har-Ber Misses The Playoffs – The Wildcats self reported an ineligible player used in three games (Pine Bluff, Van Buren, Rogers) and is thus dealt losses via forfiet in each contest. Har-Ber lost to Fayetteville 42-14 last night and thus misses the playoffs after finishing with an adjusted record of 2-8, 1-6. So thanks to a 33-14 win over Heritage, Rogers sneaks into the playoffs as the six seed. Bentonville Leaves No Doubt – The Tigers shattered Bentonville West’s hopes of a conference title with a decisive 31-7 win. That’s Bentonville’s 11th 7A-West crown in the last 12 seasons and locks up the top seed for the class 7A playoffs. Shiloh Rolls Pea Ridge – The other conference title game went the same way as Pea Ridge was blown out by Shiloh Christian at home 49-13. It’s the Saints first conference title since 2010 as Shiloh earns the No. 1 seed out of the 4A-1. Jarrett Russ scored six of Shiloh’s seven touchdowns. You could argue that no one in the state is hotter than Jeff Conaway’s team after nine straight decisive wins to close the season. Streaks Continue In The Battle of Rogers Avenue – Northside won its third straight over Southside by a final score of 23-13 behind a dominant second half from Deuce Wise and the Grizzly defense. That’s three straight in the series for the Grizzlies who lock up the four seed out of the 7A-Central. Southside drops to the five seed headed into the playoffs. Unbeaten Teams – Both Booneville & Poteau locked up 10-0 regular seasons, while a number of other schools finished 7-0 in conference play. Bentonville, Greenwood, Shiloh Christian and Ozark all ran the table heading into the playoffs with a ton of momentum.

Five Thoughts On Week One Of The Playoffs