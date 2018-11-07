Arkansas Man Arrested For Making Threatening Phone Calls To CNN’s Headquarters

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a rural Mountain Home, Arkansas man for making threatening phone calls to CNN’s headquarters.

39-year-old Benjamin Matthews is being charged with five counts of Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree, four counts of Terroristic Threatening in the Second Degree, and nine counts of Harassing Communications based upon a complaint received by the Atlanta, Georgia Police Department, according to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthews was arrested Tuesday (Nov. 6) after threatening CNN staff over the phone between October 31 and November 2. The content of the calls ranged from general harassment, the threat of bodily injury and calls threatening the life of a CNN journalist, John F. Montgomery with the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office says.

An arrest report states that Matthews made more than 40 calls to CNN’s headquarters.

Further investigation showed Matthews had made other threatening phone calls to another television network, as well as to various public officials and organizations, according to an arrest report.

Matthews is being held at the Baxter County Detention Center with a bond set at $15,000.