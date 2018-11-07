Boy Who Survived Indiana Bus Stop Crash Improves, Gets To Venture Outside

ROCHESTER, Ind. (FOX59) – Family of the 11-year-old boy who survived the Rochester bus stop crash last week says he’s making progress.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, a family member said Maverik Lowe was able to “go outside for a few minutes and he got to go check out the lunch room (and) he got excited about all the food.”

Maverik’s family told WSBT there is a little boy in a room by him, so he wanted to get him balloons and a stuffed animal. He prayed for him and the little boy got his gifts.

“That’s just who he is. So loving and full of life,” his family said.

Maverik was seriously injured on Oct. 30 when police say a driver plowed into him and three other children while they were boarding their school bus. Sadly, the crash killed the other children, siblings Alivia Stahl and Xzavier and Mason Ingle.

Alivia’s father Michael Stahl spoke out on Friday, asking why people are in such a rush to go places and not paying attention to children.

“I don’t get to watch my baby grow up. I don’t get to watch her have her sweet 16. I don’t get to watch prom. I don’t get to take her and walk her down the aisle to get married, that’s all gone. It’s all gone. I don’t get that,” said Stahl.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Xzavier, Mason and Alivia’s family and Maverik and his family.

The 24-year-old driver in the crash was arrested on reckless homicide charges later in the day and the school district plans to move the bus stop to avoid similar tragedies in the future.