Dez Bryant To Sign With Saints

CBS SPORTS (KFSM) – Dez Bryant will sign a one-year deal with the Saints days after working out for the team, reports NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport. Bryant joins a New Orleans team that is 7-1 and atop the division, features one of the league’s most potent offenses that includes Drew Brees, Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas, but was lacking a consistent No. 2 receiver.

NOLA.com’s Jeff Duncan reports that Bryant is expected to be in New Orleans on Thursday, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter adds that Bryant signed a one-year deal to prove himself ahead of free agency in the spring.

The Cowboys released Bryant in April after eight seasons, in part because his cap hit for 2018 was $16.5 million and in part because he was no longer producing like one of the NFL’s best wide receivers. He’s a better fit in New Orleans’ scheme, where he won’t be the primary — or even secondary or tertiary — target, but a cog in an offense that can beat you in a multitude of ways.

At the time of his release Bryant was understandably unhappy with the decision. And after the first week of the season, Bryant took to Twitter to say that he’d love to play for the Redskins or Patriots. Neither was interested — the Redskins signed Michael Floyd and Breshad Perriman, and the Patriots traded for Josh Gordon.

In early October, Bryant posted a video to social media that showed him working out. And in response to a question posed to him on Twitter, Bryant said he’s rather return to the Cowboys, but “if not I’ll be ready to play somewhere else.” It’s taken about a month, but “somewhere else” appears to be New Orleans, where he goes from unemployed to a member of one of the NFL’s hottest teams.