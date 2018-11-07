× High Water Closes Some Wildlife Management Areas To Deer Hunting Temporarily

JONESBORO (KFSM) — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission announced it was temporarily closing deer season on certain flood-prone wildlife management areas in eastern Arkansas.

The closures also include areas along the Cache River and the Little River basin. The commission is urging deer hunters to check current water levels in the area before heading out when modern gun deer season starts on Saturday (Nov. 10).

The closures are on low-lying areas that flood easily, which can push deer into smaller areas with less-available cover. This makes deer vulnerable to overharvest and a possible loss of game as injured deer run into the flooded areas and are lost.

Only deer hunting is closed during the flood-prone closures. Seasons and limits for other game animals are unchanged, Game and Fish officials said.

The areas, as of Tuesday (Nov. 6), include the Big Lake WMA near Manila, Rex Hancock Black Swamp WMA near Gregory, Henry Gray Hurricane lake near Bald Knob and Flood Prone Region C, which includes private land near Augusta.

The areas can be reopened again if they meet the right criteria, Game and Fish officials said. More information on the criteria is available here.

Game and Fish officials said hunters can get daily information on the status of flood-prone areas by calling 1-800-440-1477. The information is updated at 3 p.m. daily.