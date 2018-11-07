Pair Of Friends Make Homemade “Deer Stroller” That’s Going Viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- A pair of friends are catching a lot of attention online after a video of their homemade "deer stroller" was shared on Facebook.

It all starts with a hunting trip, and a donated jogging stroller. Instead of giving the stroller away, Patrick Edwards took it on his recent hunting trip with his friend David Sixkiller.

After David scored a six-point buck, the two friends needed an easy way to get the deer out of the woods.

"Wasn't a big deal. About 120 pounds. I come running through the woods with this deer cart...or deer stroller," Patrick Edwards, the man seen in the video pushing the stroller, told 5NEWS. "I took the child's safety hardness out and then undid all the strapping."

When asked how his friend reacted to the stroller, "He laughed. He didn't think it was going to work."

Edwards, who's also a beekeeper, said he wasn't going to spend a significant amount of money on a deer cart, so he got creative.

"You try to do what you need to do with what you have, instead of buying it. So, I saved some money."

Edwards told 5NEWS he sent the video to his wife who posted it to Facebook, where it quickly spread from there. He said he's shocked and never expected it to get the attention it's gotten.