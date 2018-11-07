Send-Off Party Held For Retiring Sebastian County Sheriff Bill Hollenbeck

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — In Sebastian County, a send-off party was held Wednesday (Nov. 7) night for the retiring Sheriff Bill Hollenbeck.

Hollenbeck joined the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Department as a supervisor of the Criminal Investigation Division in 1999. He has served as the Sebastian County Sheriff since 2011.

Sheriff-elect Hobe Runion will become the new sheriff of Sebastian County in January after being elected during primary elections back in May.

Hollenbeck will not take on a role securing Fort Smith public schools, after being named the fires security director for the district.