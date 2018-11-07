× Suspect Sought In Fayetteville Vehicle Theft

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in a vehicle theft case.

According to police, officers responded to a call on Longfellow Lane on Oct. 27 regarding a vehicle theft.

The residents told police that a wallet, a purse and other property were in the vehicle.

A suspect in the theft was later caught on surveillance cameras. The suspect is described as a white male, stocky, with a full beard. He was seen wearing an Under Armour t-shirt and ball cap and a blue parka.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fayetteville Police’s Criminal Investigation Division at (479) 587-3520, or they can call the Northwest Arkansas Crime Stoppers at (479) 790-TIPS. Those calling the Crime Stoppers line may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.