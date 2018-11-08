5-Year-Old Missing In Garland County

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — The Garland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing a 5-year-old boy.

Elijah Moore went missing Thursday (Nov. 8) morning. Elijah was playing in a yard along Natural Place in Garland County when he went missing, according to the Garland County Sheriff’s Office.

Elijah was wearing tan overalls, an orange and white shirt, a white towel as a cape, and grey shoes.

It is unknown at this time his direction of travel

Anyone with information about Elijah is asked to call the Garland County Sheriff’s Office at 501-622-3660 or your local law enforcement.