× Accident Claims One Life, Briefly Closes Highway 59 North Of Barling Bridge

BARLING (KFSM) — An accident north of the Barling bridge on Highway 59 resulted in a fatality on Thursday (Nov. 8).

The accident happened near the sod farm and north of the Dam Site North Public Use Area, about 3.5 miles south of Interstate 540 near Barling. One of the vehicles ended up in the ditch.

There was at least one fatality, according to Pam Wells, Crawford County Coroner.

About 4.5 miles of Highway 59 from Hale Farm Road to Hollis Lake Road was shut down about 10:17 a.m. while investigators worked the accident. The road was reopened at noon.