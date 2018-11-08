Boys & Girls Club Of LeFlore County Celebrates One Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTEAU (KFSM) -- A year ago Thursday (Nov. 8), the Boys & Girls Club of LeFlore County opened in Poteau.

The Boys & Girls Club of LeFlore County started in 2008 as a nonprofit and as a partner with a few area schools. On November 8, 2017 the Club was able to open it’s own facility to all youth ages 6 to 18 in the county.

Arielle Perry, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of LeFlore County, said the new space allows them to serve more kids in surrounding communities.

"We weren't able to serve kids from anywhere but two schools," said Perry. "Now we have youth coming here from Wister, Howe, Shady Point and Panama, plus Poteau and we also have our Heavener side, so it's definitely growing."

They offer youth development programs to the community for a $15 annual Club membership due. When the Club first started, there were five kids in the program. It has now grown to about 400 kids.

"We have a lot of youth who otherwise didn't really have a good place to go after school, or on days when there isn't school. So this has given them an opportunity to go somewhere positive and safe," Perry said.

The Boys & Girls Club of LeFlore County is located on Clayton Avenue, and more information can be found on their Facebook page.