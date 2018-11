BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Benton County election officials said Thursday (Nov. 8) that nearly 900 votes from a Rogers polling location weren’t tallied, but no races appear to be affected.

Kim Dennison, Benton County Election Coordinator, said 897 votes weren’t tallied during Tuesday’s (Nov. 6) election.

Dennison will be speaking 5NEWS this afternoon to provide more details about the issue.

Check back for updates on this story as more information is released.