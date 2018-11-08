× Some Inside Borderline Bar Survived Las Vegas Mass Shooting, Friends Say

(KTLA) — Friends and family anxiously converged at the Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks early Thursday to learn the fate of the hundreds of people who were inside when a gunman opened fire.

Chandler Gunn, 23, of Newbury Park, said his mom came to his room and told him about the shooting.

He rushed to the bar and called a friend who works there, who was also at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas last year when a gunman opened fire, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds. His friend told him that some type of tear gas was thrown into the bar. She saw smoke and heard gunshots and ran out the back toward nearby apartments.

He hasn’t been able to contact her again but knows she’s safe. He said Wednesday nights are college country nights at the bar, and open to people 18 and over for line dancing lessons.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Sgt. Ron Helus was set to retire, but he died in the shooting.

Read the full coverage on the shooting here.