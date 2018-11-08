Springdale Hosts Playoff Game For First Time In 13 Years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

4,736 days.

"We had to win. We had to go out and earn it," said Springdale head coach Zak Clark. "I'm proud of our guys who went out and did it."

It's been 4,736 days since postseason football has been played in the town of Springdale.

"I feel like we've made history, because this is the first home playoff game since 2005, and that group ended up doing really well," said Springdale linebacker Chops Sanders.

That changes tomorrow night when the Red Dogs host Southside in a thrilling contest where nobody on either roster has ever made it to the second round.

"The last couple of years we've just been happy to get a spot in the playoffs," explained Springdale running back Garrett Vaughan. "This year, we're focusing on making a run in the playoffs."

"I just hope we come out with a win," said Southside quarterback Taye Gatewood. "We know we had a great week of practice. I know that the guys are ready for the playoff atmosphere."

Southside is coming off a loss to rivals Northside and has struggled defensively on the year - allowing 31.3 points per game. However, the Maverick offense is filled with weapons that have come in clutch in pressure performances.

"They're very explosive, and they've got a veteran bunch," mentioned Coach Clark. "They've got a lot of two and three year starters. I think it certainly starts on offense. Their quarterback's very talented."

Meanwhile, Springdale has taken resiliance to a new level after being down at the half in five games and coming back to win. That's come with taken a beating, as the Bulldogs are on their third string quarterback, but other key players have stepped in to fill the gaps.

"First of all, you have to start with their head coach Zak Clark. That guy has a great offensive mind," said Southside coach Jeff Williams. "He has 21 points in his back pocket every time he steps on the field. They've got a very explosive offense. Defense are swarming. It'll be a tough task for us."

This will just be the first test of many - as the winner will go on to face defending state champs North Little Rock at home.

Southside will kick off at Springdale Friday night at 7:00PM.