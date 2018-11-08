Thousands Of Dogs Will Soon Be Without Homes In Florida After Racing Ban
-
‘Sheep Dog Impact Assistance’ Team Returns Home Following Hurricane Michael
-
Voter ID, Casinos, Wage Hike Measures On Arkansas’ Ballot
-
With Florence’s Death And Destruction Came Acts Of Bravery And Selflessness
-
Two Victims And Gunman Identified In Tallahassee Yoga Studio Shooting
-
At Least 47 Dogs Died After PetSmart Grooming
-
-
Arkansas Voters Legalize Casinos In 4 Counties
-
Voters Nationwide Approve Measures On Abortion, Marijuana, Minimum Wage In State Ballots
-
Dog Left In Flooded Kennel Sparks Outrage On Social Media
-
Dog Brought Back To Shelter After Being ‘Too Good’
-
Michael Is The Strongest Hurricane To Hit The Continental US In 14 years
-
-
After Pummeling Florida And Georgia, Deadly Michael Heads To The Carolinas
-
Dying Patient Gets To See Her Beloved Dog One More Time
-
Ozark Veterinarian Specialty Care Looking To Establish First Animal Blood Bank In Arkansas