Train, Goo Goo Dolls Coming In June To The Walmart AMP

ROGERS (KFSM) — Train and The Goo Goo Dolls with special guest Allen Stone are coming to the Walmart AMP.

The groups will appear on June 26, 2019, and tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, Nov. 16 at noon.

Ticket prices will range from $29.50 to $125 plus fees. The Lawn 4-Pack discounts lawn tickets to $22 each.

Train recently released a greatest hits album and is known for songs such as “Hey, Soul Sister” and “Drops of Jupiter.” The Goo Goo Dolls are known for songs such as “Iris,” “Slide” and “Name.” American soul and R&B singer Allen Stone will open the show.

Tickets can be purchased by calling (479) 443-5600, by visiting www.amptickets.com or in person at the Walmart AMP box office in Rogers or the Walton Arts Center box office in Fayetteville.