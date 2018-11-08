× Van Buren Looking To Hire Several Police, Fire Dispatchers

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — The city of Van Buren is looking to hire several dispatchers for its police and fire departments.

The Civil Service Commission is accepting applications for dispatchers for both departments. Applicants must be U.S. citizens, 21 years old or older, free of any felony record and possess a high school diploma or GED. The applicant must also have a valid driver’s license and must have vision no worse than 20/100 correctable to 20/20.

applications can be picked up at the Van Buren Police Department’s information desk from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 800 Fayetteville Road in Van Buren. Applicants can also call the police department at (479) 471-5022.

Only applications provided by the police department will be accepted. Applications made through online job sites will not be accepted.

Applications will be accepted until 2 p.m. Dec. 7. Applicants must take a written Civil Service Examination on Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren Police Department Training Center at the police department.

If the applicant passes the written exam, then they must successfully pass a multi-task exam, background investigation, police review board, drug screening and a physical exam by a doctor.