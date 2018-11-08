Veteran Receives High School Diploma At Veterans Day Assembly In Alma Nearly 70 Years After Leaving School

ALMA (KFSM) — A veteran finally received his high school diploma during a 2018 Veterans Day Program at Alma Schools on Thursday (Nov. 8) after leaving school nearly 70 years ago to join the Army.

Johnny Dixon talked his mother into letting him leave high school at 17 and join the Army to serve his country in the Korean War in 1950.

Dixon was stationed with the 24th Infantry Regiment of the 25th Infantry Division, which was the last segregated unit in the Army.

After suffering injuries in combat, Dixon was medevaced to an Army hospital in Japan after suffering injuries in battle. Dixon’s injuries prevented him from returning to his unit, and he was subsequently Honorably Discharged from the United States Army. Corporal Dixon was awarded the Purple Heart Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and a Republic of Korea-Koren War Service Medal, and the Korean Service Medal.

Dixon lives in Alma with his wife of 58 years, Doris. Together they have raised seven children and have many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

On behalf of the Alma School District, Assistant Principal Brian Kirkendoll presented Johnny Dixon with his high school diploma from Alma High School on Thursday.