Walmart To Outsource Its Finance, Accounting Services To Genpact

BENTONVILLE (TB&P) — The newest vendor to locate to Bentonville is New York-based Genpact, a global professional services firm, who is taking up residence inside Walmart’s corporate campus by the end of November.

Walmart told Talk Business & Politics that Genpact will take over its finance and accounting services as the retailer continues to look for ways to streamline its business and continue investing in improved customer experiences.

About 550 employees at Walmart in Bentonville will transition to Genpact effective Nov. 28 to work in the new digital hub.

To read more, visit Talk Business & Politics.