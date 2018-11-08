× Washington Co. Woman Accused Of Embezzling $83,000 From Kid’s PeeWee Sports Club

GREENLAND (KFSM) — A Washington County woman is accused of embezzling more than $80,000 intended to support a youth sports league in Greenland.

Misty Rochelle Wilson, 40, was arrested Oct. 26 in connection with the theft of property, a Class B felony.

Officials with the Greenland PeeWee Sports Club approached Greenland police last October about discrepancies in the club’s accounts, which they took over after Wilson departed.

Investigators found Wilson spent $59,597.38 from the league’s “Summer Ball Account” and $24,302.25 from its “Greenland Pee Wee Sports Account” between October 2012 and October 2017, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The funds from the “Summer Ball Account” were meant to pay for team uniforms and insurance but instead went to Wilson and her family.

The investigation found several charges from the “Pee Wee Sports Account” linked to retailers “with no relation to (the league)” as well as several cash withdrawals and forged checks, according to the affidavit.

League officials weren’t able to be reached Thursday (Nov. 8) for comment.

Police noted that account balances increased after Wilson relinquished control over the account.

Wilson was hired by the City of Farmington in July 2017 as its parks director but was fired last month, according to city officials.

Wilson is free on bond. She has a hearing next month in Washington County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, Class B felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.