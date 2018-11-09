× Arkansas Falls In Overtime To Texas

FORT BLISS – EL PASO, Texas (KFSM)–In a game that featured 10 lead changes and needed extra basketball, Arkansas fell to Texas 73-71 in overtime of the ESPN Armed Forces Classic.

The Razorbacks fought back from a 36-30 halftime hole and took a three point lead into the final minute. Daniel Gafford then missed a free throw and the Longhorns tied the game with a three pointer with 1.1 seconds left that forced overtime.

Gafford, a sophomore from El Dorado, led the Hogs with 20 points and 12 rebounds while freshman Isaiah Joe posted 17 points. Joe, a Fort Smith Northside graduate, started and hit 5 three pointers in his first collegiate game. Jalen Harris and Mason Jones also hit double figures with each guard posting 11 points.

Free throws were a problem all game for the Razorbacks as Mike Anderson’s squad hit just 13 of 24 (54%) from the foul line, with Gafford sinking just 4 of 9. For the game, Arkansas shot 41% from the field and 36% from three.

Texas outscored Arkansas 10-8 in the extra period to start off the season 1-0.

The Razorbacks (0-1) return to Fayetteville for the home opener on Monday night, November 12 against UC Davis. Tipoff is at 7:00 p.m.