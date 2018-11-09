× AT&T Towers Down; NWA Customers Can Expect Service Interruptions Throughout Day

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Cell tower issues are causing outages for customers of AT&T’s wireless services.

A customer representative with AT&T said there are at least 10 cell towers down across the area, which leaves only three towers to provide service for all of Northwest Arkansas.

Customers can expect outages in their service throughout the day, according to AT&T.

The issue is expected to be resolved by about 3 a.m. Saturday, the representative said. AT&T was not able to confirm the cause of the outage.

Customers who visit the AT&T website may receive a message regarding the outage. In the message AT&T apologizes for any inconvenience and offers a way to sign up for text messages to alert you once the issues are resolved. The troubleshooting page can be reached here.