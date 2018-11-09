Feeling The Chill This Weekend

The coldest air of the season is moving in this weekend. Temperatures will be near record lows especially on Saturday.

A freeze warning is in effect for all of Arkansas and most of Oklahoma Friday night. This will be a hard, killing freeze, putting an end to the growing season once and for all.

In both NW Arkansas and the River Valley, temperatures will only be a few degrees above record lows.

We should stay dry through the weekend, but come Monday our next system arrives. Temperatures should warm up above 32 degrees, but snowflakes could possibly mix in with the rain showers. No accumulation is expected in Arkansas.

-Matt