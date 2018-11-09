Fort Smith Police Searching Missing And Endangered Man

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith police are asking for help locating a man they’re calling missing and endangered.

On November 5 Jerry Cunningham was reported missing.

He had been renting a room in Fort Smith and was last seen when he paid rent on October 1. Cunningham always paid his rent at the first of each month without delays, according to Fort Smith police. When Cunningham’s room was checked, his belongings were still there.

Cunningham doesn’t have a vehicle or family in the area, police say.

The Fort Smith Police Department would like to locate Cunningham to confirm he is safe.

Anyone with information about Jerry Cunningham’s whereabouts is asked to call Fort Smith police at 479-739-0349 or River Valley Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME.