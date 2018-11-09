Free Items, Discounts Offered To Military Members In Honor Of Veterans Day
Several area restaurants and businesses are saying “thank you” to current members and veterans of the military to help celebrate Veteran’s Day this Sunday (Nov. 11).
They are offering free or discounted products or services, but you’ll likely need a valid military ID to take advantage of the offer. It’s also good to check that the local franchise is participating in the national chain’s event.
Here are some of the deals available, as compiled by KFSM and with the help of our affiliate WXIN Fox 59:
Restaurants
- Applebee’s: Veterans and Active Duty Military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veteran’s Day. Provide proof of service required. Participating locations only.
- BJ’s Restaurant: On Veterans Day, all service members can enjoy a complimentary entree up to $12.95, plus a free Dr Pepper, by presenting a military ID or proof of service. In addition, if you are Current or Retired Military, you can claim a free Pizookie® by clicking claim free Pizookie®.
- Bob Evans: Bob Evans Restaurants are offering free select menu items to Veterans and Active Duty Military on Veterans Day, Sun., Nov. 11
- Buffalo Wild Wings: All day long on Sunday, Nov. 11, veterans and active duty military who dine-in at their local B-Dubs can receive a free one order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries. At participating U.S. locations only.
- California Pizza Kitchen: On Veterans Day, all veterans or active duty military personnel will be able to select a free entree from a special Veterans Day menu including pizza, salads and pasta. Please come in uniform or bring your military ID or other proof of service.
- Chili’s: All veterans and active duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu on Veterans Day 2018.
- Chipotle: Offering a buy one get one free (BOGO) burrito, bowl, salad or taco on Veterans Day from open to close. Offer valid for all active duty military, reserves, national guard, military spouses and retired military with valid ID.
- Cracker Barrel: Veterans receive a complimentary Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake dessert or Crafted Coffee beverage on Sunday, Nov. 11.
- Denny’s: Active and retired military can get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m.-noon on Monday, Nov. 12.
- Dunkin’ Donuts: On Nov. 11, Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.
- Famous Dave’s: On Sunday, Nov. 11 and Monday, Nov. 12 in honor of Veterans Day, Famous Dave’s would like to thank all former and current military personnel for their dedication and service to our country by offering a FREE 2 Meat Salute*.
- Golden Corral: On Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 from 5 PM to 9 PM, Golden Corral offers a free sit-in “thank you” dinner for Military veterans, retirees, and active duty members.
- Hooters Free Meal: Hooters invites all veterans and current servicemen and women to a Hooters Veterans Day free meal from their select Veterans Day menu by presenting a military ID or proof of service at participating Hooters locations across the country on November 11.
- Joe’s Crab Shack: On Nov. 11, all veterans can enjoy 20% off.
- Little Caesars Pizza: On Saturday, Nov. 11, from 11am to 2pm, veterans and active military members can receive a free $5 HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo.
- Logan’s Roadhouse: This Veterans Day, veterans and active duty drop on in for an American Roadhouse Meal on the house with proof of service. Not valid in CA, NC, SC or Augusta, GA, locations. Veterans year round receive a 10% discount to guests who present a military or veterans’ ID.
- Macaroni Grill: Free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti entrée this Veteran’s Day, Sunday, November 11th to all veterans and active military.
- O’Charley’s: All active and retired military service members are invited to enjoy a free meal from O’Charley’s. Veterans can choose from O’Charley’s “Veterans Thank You Menu” all day on both Nov. 11 and 12 simply by showing their military IDs. Restaurant participation may vary by location.
- On The Border Free Entree: This Veterans Day, all veterans and active duty military will receive a free create-your-own combo meal at OTB’s.
- Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage for veterans and active duty military.
- Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt: On Nov. 11, Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt will be offering free frozen yogurt for all active and retired military at participating locations.
- Panera Bread: Free meals for veterans and active duty military at select locations on Monday, Nov. 12.
- Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert to veterans, active-duty military and reservists with a valid military ID on Sunday, Nov. 11 and Monday, Nov. 12.
- Red Robin: All Veterans and Active Duty Military get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Veterans Day.
- Ruby Tuesday: This Veterans Day, all former and active duty service members of the military can enjoy a free appetizer.
- Scooter’s Coffee: On Sunday, active and retired military members can get a free drink of any size, and on Sunday and Monday, customers can add $1 to their order to donate to the Wounded Warrior Family Support organization.
- Starbucks: On Veterans Day, active duty service members, reservists, veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free Tall Brewed Coffee.
- Texas Roadhouse: On Sunday, Nov. 11, select from a free special veterans lunch menu including a beverage and sides.
- Twin Peaks: In honor of Veteran’s Day, all veterans, active duty military and reservists can eat for free from a select menu on Military Monday, Nov. 12.
- White Castle: Military veterans and active duty military who show proof of service can visit a participating White Castle location on Nov. 11 or 12, and receive a free breakfast combo or castle combo meal #1-6.
Retailers/services
- Great Clips: Free haircuts for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11. Can get a haircut on that day or pick up a coupon for a free haircut at a later date.
- Sports Clips: Free haircut for veterans and active duty military at participating locations.
- Dollar General: Veterans and active duty military get an 11% discount on Sunday, Nov. 11. Use promo code MILITARY11 for online purchases.
- Lowe’s: Veterans and active duty military get 10% off eligible purchases.
- Meineke: Veterans and active duty military get free basic oil change.
- Pea Ridge National Military Park: All National Parks will waive entrance fees to everyone in honor of Veterans Day.
- Target: 10% off entire purchase from Nov. 7 through Nov. 11 for veterans and active duty military. You have to register in advance to get the offer.
- Top Golf: Veterans and active duty military eligible for 20% discount on memberships and 10% off Topgolf play.
- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers: Day use fees will be waived at all of the recreational areas it operates nationwide, including Beaver Lake.