ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Modern gun deer season begins this weekend in Arkansas.

Experts say while firearm safety is very important, hunters should also use caution while in tree stands and on ATVs.

Most hunting accidents are actually caused by hunters falling out of tree stands.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has also expanded their zones to fight Chronic Wasting Disease. They've put in a two-tier system for game movement and are asking hunters to abide by these regulations so the disease does not spread.

In addition, certain areas of eastern Arkansas are closed due to high water. Game and Fish is asking hunters to check their website before heading that direction.

For more information, click here.