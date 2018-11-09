× Norfolk Police Department Receives Special Engagement Award For Lip Sync Video

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) – The Norfolk Police Department, which went viral during the summer for its “Uptown Funk” lip sync challenge video, received an award at the Learning 2018 conference for its role in community engagement.

Learning 2018, which took place in Orlando, Florida, awarded the department with a Special Engagement Award and a $5,000 donation for the video, according to our CBS affiliate in Norfolk, WTKR News 3.

The police department performed onstage along with the song — and had a good time, according to a tweet by the department.