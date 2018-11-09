× Police: Rogers Man Admits To Abusing Girl 20 Times

ROGERS (KFSM) — Police said a Rogers man admitted to molesting a 7-year-old girl nearly 15 times in the last four weeks.

Julio Marquez-Padilla, 42, was arrested Wednesday (Nov. 7) in connection with three counts of rape, a Class Y felony.

The girl’s mother told Rogers police about the alleged abuse after the girl disclosed it to her, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Marquez-Padilla said he had probably touched the girl 14 times since Oct. 7 and 20 times over the last year.

Marquez-Padilla told investigators he had never done something like this before, but wanted to pay for what he did, according to the affidavit.

Marquez-Padilla was being held Friday (Nov. 9) at the Benton County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Dec. 17 in Benton County Circuit Court.

Class Y felonies are the most serious crimes in Arkansas not punishable by death.

A person convicted of a Class Y felony could face life in prison, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401