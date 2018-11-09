× Razorbacks Women Roll In Season Opener

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Mike Neighbors’ style was on full display in the Arkansas women’s two exhibition games and that carried over into Friday’s season opener.

Seven different players scored in double figures as the Razorbacks routed Northwestern State 98-53 on Kid’s Day inside Bud Walton Arena.

Nearly 5,000 fans, mostly elementary ages kids, had plenty to scream about as Arkansas shot 57 percent from the floor and was paced by Alexis Tolefree with 19 points. The Conway native and junior college transfer was 5-of-10 from 3-point range and added three assists.

The contest was never really in question as Northwestern State saw Arkansas run out to 28 first quarter points and then the Razorbacks followed that up with another 28 in the second period to build a 29 point halftime lead.

Kiara Williams finished just shy of a double-double as he had 10 points and nine rebounds.