Silver Alert Issued For Missing 70-Year-Old Man From Pryor, Oklahoma

PRYOR, Okla. (KFOR) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 70-year-old man from Pryor, Oklahoma.

Willis Sapp, a Native American, was last seen around 11 a.m. on Friday in the 200 block of South Mayes Street in Pryor. He was wearing black sweats, a green T-shirt and house shoes.

Sapp’s vehicle is a white 1997 Ford F-150 with Oklahoma tag ‘226’ through the United Keetoowah Band tribe.

If you have any information on Sapp’s whereabouts, contact the Pryor Police Department.

No photo of Willis Sapp has been provided by the Pryor Police Department yet.