South Arkansas Police Officer’s Toddler Fatally Shoots Self

CAMDEN, Ark. (KFSM) — The toddler of a Camden police officer died after fatally shooting himself with a pistol Thursday (Nov. 9) morning, our CNN affiliate out of Little Rock KATV reports.

The Camden Police Department said police responded to the home Thursday where they found the officers wife in the living room holding her 3-year-old son, according to KATV.

The wife told first responders she and her son were home alone when she went to the restroom and heard a gunshot. She then found her son lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to his head, KATV says.

The 3-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in the area, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers said it appears the toddler found the pistol in the back of the home, KATV reports.

The department reports that the boy’s father was on duty when the shooting happened.

The incident is under investigation by the Camden Police Department and Arkansas State Police.