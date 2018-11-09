× Victim Identified In Fatal Highway 59 Crash In Van Buren

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — A Van Buren man was killed and a Paris man injured in a head-on crash on Highway 59 near Barling on Thursday.

Arkansas State Police said Eli W. Walker, 26, of Van Buren was killed when his 2004 Ford crashed head-on with a 2010 Isuzu driven by Mark A. Friddle, 46, of Paris. Friddle was injured, state police said.

The accident happened when Walker’s vehicle, which was traveling north on Highway 59 just north of the Barling bridge near Hale Farm Road, crossed the center line and struck Friddle’s vehicle head-on. The crash happened about 10 a.m. and caused the highway to be shut down for two hours.

Friddle was treated at Mercy Hospital-Fort Smith.