Wildfire Destroys Entire Town As Massive Blazes Tear Through California

CALIFORNIA (CBS News) — Massive wildfires are tearing through parts of California, destroying hundreds buildings and forcing thousands of people from their homes. An emergency evacuation order was issued for several neighborhoods west of Los Angeles as firefighters frantically fought back the Woolsey Fire. The Camp Fire in Northern California exploded in size Thursday, burning about 20,000 acres and overtaking the town of Paradise, where around 30,000 people were forced to evacuate at the last minute.

The fire in Paradise burned fast, reports CBS News’ David Begnaud. At one point, the unrelenting flames burned about 2,000 acres per hour taking down everything – big box stores, homes, and businesses – in its path. Nearly 2,300 firefighters are battling the flames, but as of Friday morning, it was still zero percent contained.

Surrounded by walls of flames, people drove through hell trying to escape as their homes burned to the ground. Powerful winds caused the Camp Fire to spread quickly, filling the sky with toxic smoke that could be seen from San Francisco.

“We grabbed our animals and some food and some clothes and we’re getting the heck out of here,” one man said.

There was little time for the 27,000 people who live in Paradise to evacuate. Some were forced to abandon their cars and sprint to safety as the intense flames closed in. Those who couldn’t leave were taken to refuge centers until danger passed.

“Everything was ignited by the time I got out of my house, everything was on fire,” another person said.

Cal Fire Capt. Scott McLean said Paradise is no longer standing.

“We’re talking devastated,” McLean said. “The town center is completely on the ground. The south side as well as the north side has been hit very hard as well.”

Retired engineer Duane D’Amico and his dog narrowly escaped the oncoming flames.