FORT SMITH - 5News Ruben Diaz sits down with Phillip Merry to talk about Christmas Honors, an annual tribute to veterans and their families at Christmastime.

On Wednesday, Dec. 5th, there will be a workshop where you can assist in making wreaths to be placed on headstones at the Fort Smith National Cemetery.

Saturday Dec. 8th, an honors ceremony will be held before the laying of the wreaths. The public is welcome to both events.