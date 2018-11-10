× Bitter Cold Saturday Morning

Frigid temperatures gave us the chills this morning. Cool air and clear skies helped up dip down overnight. Typically, our morning lows are 43°F in Fort Smith, and 38°F in Fayetteville. This makes this morning well below normal.

We dropped to 16°F in Fayetteville and 25°F in Fort Smith. This was near breaking the record set in 1950.

A killing freeze occurs when the temperature dips below 24°F. The first killing freeze happened in Fayetteville this morning.

We aren’t the only cold folks. Many people in the plains are experiencing this below-normal-temperatures for November.

Northwest Arkansas will continue to have below-freezing morning lows this week. Another hard freeze is likely Tuesday and Wednesday.

The River Valley will have cold morning lows this week, and another chance of a freeze Tuesday and Wednesday.

Frost is likely on the car during the mornings this week. We’ll see highs in the 50s at the end of the week.

-Sabrina