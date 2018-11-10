Body Of Missing Woman Found In The L’Anguille River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) -- After a week of searching, crews have found the body of an east Arkansas grandmother.

Rosetta Arnold, 59, went missing last Friday (Nov. 3), and on Saturday (Nov. 10) investigators reveal that they found her body inside her car, which was pulled from the L'Anguille River in Lee County.

Police won't release an official cause of death until they receive the state medical examiners report but say there is no reason to suspect foul play at this time.

Arnold was a foster mom to six children,and well-liked by everyone in Marianna, Arkansas, according to online reports.