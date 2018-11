WINSLOW, Ark. (KFSM) — Strickler Fire Department and other emergency crews are responding to reports of a person who has fallen into a cave at Devil’s Den State Park.

The incident happened approximately one-half mile from the visitors center shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 10), according to officials.

Strickler fire tells 5NEWS that currently their fire fighters are still on the call working to get this person out of the cave.

STORY DEVELOPING