First Ever ‘Tamale Festival 2018’ Held In Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — The Northwest Arkansas “Tamale Festival 2018” kicking off in Springdale Saturday (Nov. 10) morning.

It’s the first year it’s ever been held.

In addition to tamales, there were atoles, champurradas and Mexican hot chocolate.

“We had music, we had dances, we had great food from not only my trailer, but the one right beside us. This event was mainly Spanish but we had all kinds of ethnicities here and it was great even though the weather was a little chilly we still came out here and gave it our best,” said Jose Laguna, owner of La Laguna Mexican Grill.

The event was hosted by The Little Red Barn Churreria de la Frontera. Proceeds from the event go toward the non-profit “One Community” based in Springdale.

Its mission is to bring communities together to enhance quality of life.