FORT SMITH - 5News Ruben Diaz sits down with Melissa Reese Casey to talk about a more serious subject. Melissa, who lost her father to suicide, will be hosting the first ever International Suicide Survivor Day at the Fort Smith Public Library.

The event will be held on November 17th, from 2-4PM.

Melissa is proud to be hosting the event, saying, "It's just a day of hope, to know that we're not alone in this suicide survivor world."