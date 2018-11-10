Flavors: Clean Cookin’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week on 5NEWS Flavors Stewart from Clean Cookin' shares his three piece meal plan. The concept is simple, each pre-prepared Clean Cookin' meal includes a: protein, vegetable, and a carbohydrate. The goal of Clean Cookin' is to provide convenience for a healthy lifestyle. The meats are smoked with homemade rubs that give great flavor, and then paired with unseasoned vegetables and a high fiber carbohydrate. They even offer healthy dessert options like fruit, yogurt, and granola cups. You can pick up any of the fifteen menu options that are stocked in store and ready for pick-up at one of their four locations listed below.

Fayetteville: Club Haus Fitness - 2907 East Joyce Blvd.

Fort Smith: Stonewood Village - 74th and Rogers Ave. (Inside Sweet Boutique)

Fort Smith: World Class Fitness - 6206 South 1st Street

Van Buren: Pilot Location - 1405 Fayetteville Road

To learn more about Clean Cookin' you can visit their website or their Facebook page.

Segment Sponsored By: Clean Cookin'