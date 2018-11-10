Girl Scouts to Build Education Center in Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH - 5News Anchor Ruben Diaz sits down with Dawn Prasifka, the President and CEO of Girl Scouts Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas, to talk about an upcoming project geared towards getting more girls involved in science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

The Girl Scouts are building a STEAM education center in Fort Smith. Prasifka says, "We want this to be a hub for kids in the state of Arkansas to come to Fort Smith, to experience it right here."

She also speaks about how United Way has helped the Girl Scouts afford so many opportunities.