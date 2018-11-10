× LSU Survives Razorbacks’ Frantic Rally

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas and LSU have had plenty of classic games in recent history and the 2018 version provided another chapter.

LSU led 24-3 in the fourth quarter but a pair of Ty Story touchdown passes to Cheyenne O’Grady in the final 11 minutes but Arkansas never got the ball back with a chance to tie the game.

The Tigers churned out the clock and put the game away with a time consuming drive that ended inside the Arkansas 10 as No. 7 LSU escaped with a 24-17 win.

The defensive front for LSU was the story of the night as Arkansas’s offensive line was outmatched from the start. Protecting quarterback Ty Storey and creating running lanes was the goal but the Razorbacks could do neither, at least for the first three quarters.

On the other side of things, LSU’s offensive line started to establish itself midway through the first quarter and then helped the Tigers build a two score lead with 5:24 left in the half on a 12-yard Nick Brossette touchdown run.

The loss sends Arkansas to a 2-8 mark this season and their ninth straight SEC loss dating back to last year.

Arkansas travels to Mississippi State next week with kickoff set for 11:00 a.m.