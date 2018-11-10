Project Compassion INC. Hosts Clothing Drive for Elderly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH - 5News Anchor Ruben Diaz sits down with Marian Conrad to talk about Project Compassion INC., a nonprofit organization that encourages volunteers to visit with elderly in nursing homes that may not have friends or family.

Project Compassion is currently doing a clothing drive, known as Hearts of Gold. They're looking for warmer clothing, such as sweatpants and socks. They will be collecting items for the drive now until December 18th.

Project Compassion will also be hosting a Drop-Off Event, where you can bring gifts for those in nursing homes. That event will be held December 4th from 11:30AM-1:30PM. 5News Daren Bobb will be MC.