Sheriff: Six Shot, Two Dead In Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Six people were shot, two of them fatally, in the Raleigh area Saturday (Nov. 10) night, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Sun Ridge Drive just outside the Memphis city limits.

The sheriff’s office said one person was dead on the scene, another was pronounced dead at a hospital and four more were being treated at Regional One.

The conditions of the four hospitalized victims ranged from serious to critical.

No suspects are in custody and the deputies are investigating what led up to the shooting. The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.