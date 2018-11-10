× Silver Alert Has Been Issued For An 83-Year-Old Clarksville Woman

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — The Clarksville Police Department has requested activation of a Silver Alert for missing 83-year-old Maria Elizabeth Childress.

Childress was last known to be on Elm Street in Clarksville, Ark at 12 p.m.

She is 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighs 128 pounds, she has medium grey hair and brown eyes.

Police said she may be traveling in a 2007 yellow PT Cruiser, license plate 934VLI.

If you have any information please contact the Clarksville Police Department at (479) 754-8100 or Corporal Trent Wood (479) 754-8100 for additional information.