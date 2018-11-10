× WATCH: Cold Temperatures For November

A high pressure system and clear skies have helped temperatures drop into the teens and 20s. The end of the growing season is today due to the cold temperatures. A rain/snow mix is possible on Monday as a cold front moves through.

A freeze warning is in effect until 10AM this morning.

Northwest Arkansas Hour-By-Hour: Cold to start the day, but we get slightly warmer by afternoon.

River Valley Hour-By-Hour: Morning temperatures are cold, but you'll still need a jacket for the afternoon.

If you're headed to the Razorback game, it will feel cold. Temperatures after sunset will drop quickly.

-Sabrina