× Wintry Mess For Monday

A winter storm is moving in for the start of this upcoming week. Cold rains, sleet, wintry mix, and light snow are all going to be possible in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley for the majority of the day on Monday. COMPLETE FORECAST BELOW.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUICK SUMMARY

By the late morning, winds will become northerly, helping temperatures drop throughout Monday. A low pressure system will be developing towards our southwest, bringing in moisture to fall as a rain/snow mix. Throughout the day, the rain/snow line will move south, giving mostly everyone a shot at some wintry precipitation.

WINTER ZONES

Monday Morning 7AM-NOON: Expect mostly a cold rain with a few snowflakes mixing in for Northwest Arkansas.

Monday Afternoon NOON-6PM: A wintry mix should transition to mostly snow across Northwest Arkansas Monday afternoon. A few snowflakes are likely to mix in throughout the River Valley, especially after 3-4PM.

Monday Evening 6PM-11PM: The majority of the precipitation will start to move out. Light flurries and sleet are likely to linger in the River Valley after dark. Most of us should dry out around midnight.

TIMING

Northwest Arkansas

River Valley

ACCUMULATION

Snowfall should be light and concentrated in Northwest Arkansas and north-central Oklahoma.

A dusting of snow could form on:

Grassy surfaces

Vehicles

Trees/Leaves

Roofs

Some bridges

Most roads, especially interstates, will most likely stay clear as road temperatures will remain above freezing.

This is a developing forecast. Stay with 5NEWS for the latest weather updates.

-Matt